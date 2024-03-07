The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)
Tom Nichols: The GOP Needs a Fake Joe Biden
Tom Nichols: The GOP Needs a Fake Joe Biden

Ad-Free Version
Tim Miller
Mar 7, 2024
Republicans keep painting Biden as an antifa-loving, Iran-coddling communist as they try to create a moral equivalence with Trump. Plus, McConnell won't even stand by his wife, the Russian wing of the GOP wants to defund the police, and Katie Porter: Give us a break. Nichols joins Tim today.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)
Tim Miller
