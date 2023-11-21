Discover more from The Bulwark
Analysis and reporting on politics and culture in America. Home to Charlie Sykes, Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, Bill Kristol, JVL and more. No partisan loyalties. No tribal prejudices.
Over 219,000 subscribers
Continue reading
Tonight: An Evening With The Bulwark
Watch the replay on YouTube.
The Bulwark gang gathered for an evening of politics among friends November 16th in Washington, D.C.
Tonight starting at 8pm in the East enjoy this replay of the live event featuring Tim Miller, Charlie Sykes, Sarah Longwell, Bill Kristol, Mona Charen, Will Saletan and A.B. Stoddard.
Happy Thanksgiving!
The Bulwark is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Tonight: An Evening With The Bulwark
Hope you're OK, brother. Love you. Miss you. <3
Thanks guys.. mostly for helping to keep me sane these last 5 years.