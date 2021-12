Mona Charen, Jim Swift, Sarah Longwell and Tim Miller will helm this week’s edition of Thursday Night Bulwark. They’ll be talking all things politics starting promptly at 8 p.m. ET on Zoom. Exclusively for Bulwark+ members! Details below.



SAVE THE DATE: The Bulwark Festivus is coming December 16. This will be our last TNB of 2021 so we’re going out in style. Join the Bulwark gang for an evening of madcap fun featuring ugly Christmas sweaters.

Please click the link below to join the webinar:..