Nov 16 • 46M
Too Crazy for Rudy
Benjamin Wittes
One person we can be certain will not be called as a witness in Georgia: nutty Sidney Powell. Plus, the unsettled Trump trial calendar, one way we may get to 'hear' Chutkan's trial, and the missing funding for Ukraine. Ben Wittes joins Charlie Sykes for The Trump Trials.