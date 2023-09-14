Two notes:

Trump pointing at a "Dune World" illustration by John Schoenherr from the December 1963 copy of Analog Science Fact

1. Dune

Mitt Romney’s announcement yesterday, coupled with the insights and reportage he has shared with his biographer, make for sickening reading. Sickening not because it uncovers some hidden truth—but because it confirms, from the inside, everything we have observed from the outside. Sickening because while Romney’s words shock, they do not surprise. The institutional Republican party knows exactly how unfit Donald Trump is and how dangerous are the forces he has unleashed. They simply refuse to say so publicly, due to a combination of vanity, avarice, and cowardice.

But there’s one big question the Romney story raises but does not answer.

For seven years Republicans tried to liberate their party from Donald Trump. They failed. Why is that?

There’s a simple explanation for Trump’s strength and their weakness. It’s about the power of destruction and it’s something that even Mitt Romney—as honorable and courageous as he has been—doesn’t seem to have grasped.