Today may well be Indictment Day, but it is already shaping up as an extraordinary day for bombshells.

A federal judge ruled that the special counsel had made a "prima facie showing that the former president had committed criminal violations.”

Trump remains “significantly disconnected from the severity of his potential legal woes.”

Threats of political violence are spiking.

DeSantis is poking the bear harder.

A Fox producer is suing, adding to the network’s legal woes, with dazzling details of bigotry and sexism.

Fox also had a bad day in court: “Judge sounds skeptical of some Fox arguments in Dominion lawsuit.”

The House GOP’s investigative chief gave a gobsmacking interview to the NYT.

A new poll has both bad news and good news for Biden.

China finds a new junior partner.

National Review has an epiphany.

Happy Wednesday.

On yesterday's Bulwark podcast, I was joined by Dana Milbank, nationally syndicated columnist for the Washington Post.

The GOP may want to move on from Trump, but now it’s wrapping itself around him once again — because attention is Trump’s fuel. Plus, we offered a reminder that Kevin McCarthy doesn’t believe in anything.

On our weekly podcast for Bulwark + members, Mona and I discuss Trump's increasingly unhinged rants, James Comer's unwise admissions, and why Nazis had to be allowed to march in Skokie.

Trump’s perp walk

(Nota bene: If there are indictments, the actual arrest probably won’t take place ‘til next week, and there probably won’t be an actual perp walk.)