28

Trump Desperate to Find Someone to Pay his Bond!

Go dark with JVL and A.B.
A.B. Stoddard
and
Jonathan V. Last
Mar 18, 2024
28
On this bonus edition: JVL and A.B. break down Donald Trump's inability to post his bond, Paul Manafort advising him, and former Vice President Mike Pence refusing to endorse him.

A.B. Stoddard
Jonathan V. Last
