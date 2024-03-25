On May 15 the gang welcomes special guest George Conway for an evening of politics and laughs in Washington, DC.

With the U.S. electorate hurtling towards a rematch of Biden vs. Trump, Sarah, JVL and Tim will react to the newest political news, the latest polling, and other pressing events of the day. Special guest George Conway will join Sarah on stage to discuss the twists and turns in the many Trump trials.

Click for Tickets & Info

The show starts at 7pm. After the show, stick around to meet fellow attendees in this community built on good faith and the Bulwark gang.