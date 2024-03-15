The Bulwark
Trump's Georgia Acts Were Even Worse Than You Thought
0:00
-1:02:43

Mona Charen
and
Michael Isikoff
Mar 15, 2024
Michael Isikoff, co-author of Find Me the Votes: A Hard-Charging Georgia Prosecutor, a Rogue President, and the Plot to Steal an American Election, details some of the undercovered aspects of Trump's 2020 election subversion. The panel also discusses how the Biden reset is going.

Each week Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez, Bill Galston, Damon Linker, and a guest to discuss the news of the week in a respectful, rational forum. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)
Michael Isikoff
Mona Charen
