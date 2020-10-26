Trump’s Legacy is COVID and QAnon

Leading The Bulwark…

Amanda Carpenter: A poisoning of the American body and the mind.

On today's Bulwark Podcast, John Heilemann joins Charlie Sykes to discuss President Trump's 60 Minutes interview, the Hunter Biden conspiracies, and the last Presidential debate.

Election guru Josh Kraushaar joins B2D to discuss the ragged end game, what to watch on Nov. 3, and the disgrace of orphaned children at the border.

With more than 300 cases pending it seems clear that the Supreme Court may play a decisive role in the next election. On this week’s Checks and Balances podcast, Richard Bernstein and Trevor Potter join host Paul Rosenzweig to discuss the Court’s inconsistent jurisprudence and the dangers to its own credibility.

Richard North Patterson: His re-election is not likely—but here’s how it could happen.

Brent Orrell and Daniel Cox: Their radicalization, Trumpism, and the rise of ‘pastel QAnon.’



Dalibor Rohac: Make room on the ash heap.

Matt Kaufman: I spent years working for a conservative Christian organization. But I believe that supporting Trump damages the country—and Christianity, too.

The discussion about Christian marriage sparked by Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination highlights how Christians and non-Christians talk past one another.

Matt Schlapp is America’s least favorite neighbor.

Red Is for Remembrance… Friend of The Bulwark Caitrin Keiper has this item at Plough that is really worth your time.

Remember when we cared about the debt?

Joe Walsh doesn’t want your thanks… Really. He doesn’t.

The future of the GOP… Sadly, it’s Marjorie Taylor Greene.

