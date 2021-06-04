Trump’s White House Lawyer Don McGahn Finally Talks to Congress

Leading The Bulwark…

KIMBERLY WEHLE: He long flouted a congressional subpoena, but will at last testify about Trump’s obstruction of justice as outlined in the Mueller report.

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Amanda Carpenter joins Charlie Sykes to talk about the Oath Keepers, the insurrection, the Arizona Fraudit as sabotage, and Mike Pence’s post-1/6 games.

NY Times contributor Peter Wehner joins the group to discuss the coronavirus lab leak theory, Qanon's status as a new religion, and voting rights and wrongs.

CHARLIE SYKES: The right continues to lose its mind

SECRET PODCAST: Welcome to the Sinemadrome 🔐

What is Kyrsten Sinema doing?

THE TRIAD: Generation Theory 🔐

JVL: Path dependency and our political parties.

Come join Tim, Bill, JVL, and Sarah to discuss the future of “Red Dogs,” Pride month, and “bipartisanship” in the Senate.

MIKE ST. THOMAS: What Grace Olmstead’s love letter to her Idaho hometown can teach us about place and politics.

BILL RYAN: The hard-boiled, hard-edged Harlan Ellison.

SONNY BUNCH: AMC is offering a popcorn dividend. Literally.

It’s Friday! We made it. Or at least I did in my mornings and evenings in sole parent mode, and I’m glad that my wife is here to restore order. And maybe more diversity into the food menu for our twin girls. (Sorry, area dog, you still get the same food.)

She comes home to a snow cone machine and a square Lodge cast iron skillet specifically for grilled cheeses and eggy in a basket. (Don’t judge, it was $8.99 at Target.)

I’ve got CanCooker KC Style spare ribs (Swift, of course, with Barq’s red cream soda and Arthur Bryant’s BBQ sauce) going and the phone rings… Would the twins like pizza from our favorite pizza place? I guess I will have to eat both.

It’s going to be a hot one here in the greater-D.C. area and our neighborhood pool is finally open, so it will be fun to bring a cooler full of water and popsicles to finally enjoy it.

The Core Question….

Can His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama work at Twitter? What about Bartholomew, the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople? Can he work at Google?

You know who knows HTML5 forwards and backwards? Pope Francis. Those Jesuits are just that good at education.

Tiananmen at 32. The State Department says:

These individuals had a noble and simple request: Recognize and respect our human rights, which are enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Instead of meeting this request with dignity and open debate, PRC authorities responded with violence. The courage of the brave individuals who stood shoulder-to-shoulder on June 4 reminds us that we must never stop seeking transparency on the events of that day, including a full accounting of all those killed, detained, or missing. The Tiananmen demonstrations are echoed in the struggle for democracy and freedom in Hong Kong, where a planned vigil to commemorate the massacre in Tiananmen Square was banned by local authorities. The United States will continue to stand with the people of China as they demand that their government respect universal human rights. We honor the sacrifices of those killed 32 years ago, and the brave activists who carry on their efforts today in the face of ongoing government repression.

But why?

I don’t know why the White House thought it was a good idea to take questions from celebrities instead of the press. I guess that the right wing press celebrities are in the briefing room every day, so maybe open it up? I kid, but this isn’t a good look.

He’s Running… We haven’t heard the last of Allen West. Sadly.

The Mike Lindell saga continues. And a lawyer got pushed out of his firm for joining the circus. A thread:

