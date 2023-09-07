(Composite by Hannah Yoest / Photos: GettyImages)

WEDNESDAY ON X, THE NAZI SAFE SPACE formerly known as Twitter, Tucker Carlson conducted an exclusive interview with a man who is currently going by the name Larry Sinclair to discuss his two-decade-old—and widely debunked—claims that then-State Senator Barack Obama hired Sinclair for two raucous nights of crack smoking and gay treetop lovemaking.

In a sane world everyone of all political identities would point and laugh at the sad former TV host pretending to be titillated by the fantastical lies of a disgraced hooker in a Wayne’s World-style public-access livestream in his basement. So we wouldn’t need to fact-check it.

Sadly we don’t live in that world.

Across my social media feeds I see people taking these delusions seriously. On Xitter Ben Shapiro, the “cool kid’s philosopher,” “destroyer of weak arguments,” and bona fide right-wing podcast host, suggested that Sinclair’s claims were on par with those of E. Jean Carroll—a woman who has now won two defamation lawsuits against Donald Trump and had her claims adjudicated by a trial of their peers. The right-wing blue-check accounts piled on in Shapiro’s mentions, agreeing with this wild assertion. On Instagram, I came across a story where a friend screenshotted a text message that said “you heard Obama did crack and anal?”

Sigh.

So for those of you who were not awake in 2008, let me refresh your memory about the quality of these claims, which were advanced alongside other delusional, racist conspiracies about Barack Obama’s birthplace and Michelle Obama’s “real” gender (Hawaii, woman).

Share

Larry Sinclair, if that’s his real name, first popped up during the 2008 campaign telling the same story Tucker unearthed this week. At the time Sinclair went so far as to hold a press conference at the National Press Club to tell the world his tale.

Sinclair’s 15 minutes of fame were quickly extinguished when he was arrested after the press conference by D.C. police because he had a warrant out for theft and forgery charges. This was first reported by Dave Weigel, who was at the press conference.

There were other problems with Sinclair’s background:

Lengthy Arrest Record: His lifetime as a con man and fraudster made his claims dubious. His rap sheet was widely covered in 2008. It included (a) check fraud and credit card changes in Colorado, for which he received a 16-year sentence; (b) theft and forging a check in Florida; (c) larceny in Delaware. Con Man: Per Politico, “Colorado records list him with 13 aliases, including ‘Larye Vizcarra Avila’ and ‘Mohammed Gahanan.’” Lying To Courts: In response to theft charges in Pueblo, Colorado, in 2004, Sinclair filed an affidavit stating that he couldn’t appear in court because he was “disabled with a severe spine injury” and “terminally ill.” Nineteen years later he was alive and able to travel to Tucker’s compound. It’s a miracle! Failed Polygraph: The website Whitehouse.com offered to pay Sinclair $100k if he passed a lie detector test verifying his claims. He took the test and failed.

And then there’s the story itself. Generally when making these sorts of claims against a public figure, accusers have some kind of corroboration. A friend they told at the time, a diary entry, a witness. For example, at E. Jean Carroll’s defamation trial, in which the jury found that she had been raped by Donald Trump, 11 witnesses testified.

Sinclair has nothing. He can’t remember the name of the “lounge” where he supposedly met Obama in 1999. The only detail he recalls is that the cup he drank out of had 3 X’s on it. The limo driver who purportedly introduced Obama to Sinclair and sat quietly in the front seat while they had oral sex? He’s nowhere to be found. Sinclair apparently told friends that he realized that Obama was famous when he saw him speak at the 2004 Democratic National Convention. Where are those friends? Will they testify under oath to what he told them, and when? How about an employee from the Comfort Inn, the hotel he and Obama supposedly went to for their hot man-on-man action?

Also, why in the fuck would a state senator with a distinct name and political aspirations give his full name to a leather-pig truckstop hooker?

Share

Tucker did not ask any of those follow-up questions.

But they did get into another story that Sinclair had heard: that Barack Obama was involved in the murder of the gay choir conductor at his church.

Okay then . . .

So in conclusion we have:

A drug-addled career fraudster with many aliases who has been convicted of crimes in multiple states and has a documented record of lying to courts remaking a two-decade old claim about crack, gay sex, and murder that was rejected by a lie detector and is not supported by a single witness or corroborating fact.

Seems pretty flimsy to me!

But I guess it’s good enough to satisfy Tucker and Shapiro’s pathological need to try and make recent Democratic presidents seem as corrupted and bankrupt as they know their con-man-in-chief actually is.

Share