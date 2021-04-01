Two Capitol Cops Sue Trump for Jan. 6

Leading The Bulwark…

KIMBERLY WEHLE: They allege that he “inflamed, encouraged, incited, directed, and aided and abetted” the insurrectionist mob that attacked them.

On today’s Bulwark podcast, former Ambassador Eric Edelman joins host Charlie Sykes to talk about the foreign policy challenges President Biden inherits, and how he might go about dealing with Turkey, China, Iran, and Russia.

On this week’s episode, Sonny talks to David Thomson about his new book, A Light in the Dark: A History of Movie Directors.

TIM MILLER: Will the Supreme Court case NCAA v. Alston finally lead to players being fairly compensated?

We can buckle down for a masky, needley spring, and then our Hot Joe Summer can become a reality.

Happy Maundy Thursday! As Passover is here and Easter approaches, we hope you that, if you observe either holiday, it is meaningful and safe.

It’s also Opening Day and April Fool’s Day, too. My Cleveland Indians lost to the Tigers, and there was this bizarre snowy home run.

While we’re on the topic of sports… Cleveland’s worst sports owner ever had a troupe of dancers called the Teddi-Bears. This was before my time, but this story at The Athletic is something. (Note: The Athletic has a hard paywall.)

More seditious assholes have been arrested. And that’s a good thing.

This week, in COVID-19 history. Jimmy Kimmel reminds us what President Trump was up to one year ago. Remember, lots of people wanted four more years of this.

Stephen Crowder is doubling down… You’d think after his last racist controversy he’d keep quiet for a while, but you’d be wrong:

I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Biden Administration… We don’t engage in April Fool’s jokes here, at least officially, but Slate did and it is kind of glorious.

This is not an April Fool’s joke… I got takeout today from Wayback Burger, because somebody in my neighborhood runs it. They have great food. But they also serve this nine patty burger that costs nearly $30.

And Culver’s joked about this… But I think Charlie Sykes and I can agree this should be a real menu item. Many other countries already do this. You should, too, Culver’s.

Nebraska is a top tier sports program? According to Justice Thomas, yes.

The best Matt Gaetz write up… So far. Trust me, it’s gonna get weirder.

Aw, it's not for you. It's more a Shelbyville idea… Egypt apparently fell for Lyle Lanley.

If you’re vaxxed, why not volunteer? Bulwark reader Lynn Schmidt in The Saint Louis Post-Dispatch:

Research confirms that volunteerism and civic engagement have positive effects on an individual’s well-being, mental health and levels of happiness. Obviously, it also meets the needs of whatever community is being served. Volunteering can also provide public health benefits. A number of studies have explored the relationships between volunteering and health. While the studies may differ in terms of their specific findings, they consistently demonstrate that there is a significant relationship between volunteering and good health. When individuals volunteer, they can experience lower mortality rates, better health in later years, greater longevity, higher functional ability and lower rates of depression.

