Two Opposing Models of Leadership

BRIAN KAREM: In Trump’s second impeachment trial, one key senator showed why he’s a creature of the past while one congressman showed us the future we need.

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Lawfare’s David Priess joins Charlie Sykes to break down Impeachment 2.0, the good, the bad, and the ugly, and what precedents it might set.

MORNING SHOTS: Crenshaw Reloaded 🔓

CHARLIE SYKES on why the Texas Congressman wants it both ways.

THE TRIAD: Our Political Family Feuds 🔓

TIM MILLER (in for JVL): Adam Kinzinger's family sent him another bizarre letter.

Tim, Sarah, and Sonny (sitting in for JVL) discuss Ted Lasso’s optimism, the many faces of Dan Crenshaw, who is to blame for the cluster that is Texas’s power situation, McConnell v. Trump, and so much more.

ELLEN BORK: And persuade our democratic allies to stay away, too.

JOE KLEIN: It’s not about voting on a policy. It’s about fighting the insurgents trying to destroy our democracy.

On Rush Limbaugh… The well-known radio host passed away today. I’d be remiss if I didn’t re-up my old item from last year on how he impacted a young conservative me.

Here’s a taste:

In 2007, one of my father’s law partners died. He was a former congressman from Michigan named Guy Vander Jagt. After the memorial service for him in the Longworth building’s Ways & Means committee room—where I’d later work—we went out to dinner at a Washington steakhouse with others who had worked with the man. As we were waiting to be seated, who did I see sitting at the bar? El Rushbo himself. I excused myself from the gathering and walked over to rudely introduce myself and be a total fanboy, not even able to understand the weirdness of how he had played a part in me winding up in that room with him. Rush was gracious and listened to my Missouri connections and abridged life story, and then asked what brought me to Washington. I told him I worked in the U.S. Senate. In true Limbaugh style, he quipped “You don’t work for Lindsey Grahamnesty, do you?” I told him that, from his perspective, it was probably even worse. I worked for Senator Jon Kyl of Arizona, who was the author of the later-doomed immigration reform bill. “Jon’s a great guy” Limbaugh told me. “I disagree with him on this amnesty stuff, but he’s a good man, and I respect him.”

Rush was a very talented practitioner, but also very divisive.

Another item to read is from Michael Medved at Commentary on “The Radio Right.”

We’ll have more to say on Limbaugh in the coming days.

Hockey’s goalie problem. Hockey great Ken Dryden in The Atlantic.

What you need to know about the NRA bankruptcy:

That’s a pretty good burn.

Meanwhile, on the first day of Lent…

Why would you do this to me?

FOX has not quit their addiction. Guess who was back on today?

Remember, he ran “that third one…”

(In terms of agencies he would eliminate were he elected President…)

Virginia as bellwether… While Republicans have little chance to retake the governor’s mansion in Richmond, this fall’s election will tell us a lot about where our country is headed.

Patriotism’s Reclamation Project… Always read Gabriel Schoenfeld. Here’s a cut:

The distinction between nationalism and patriotism is displayed nowhere “more vividly,” observes Smith, than in Yoram Hazony’s 2018 book, The Virtue of Nationalism. In the final analysis, the Israeli-American political theorist adumbrates “a doctrine of inclusion and exclusion,” a return, garbed unartfully in sheep’s clothing, to Schmitt’s friend-enemy dualism. A highbrow nationalist like Hazony and a lowbrow racist like former Congressman Steve King (R-Iowa)—who openly defends white supremacy—have something fundamental in common, writes Smith. Both “may truly think they are innocently celebrating national traditions, but their views are invariably based on a logic of exclusion.”

Sean Hannity and private jets… Would it surprise you to learn there is some potential hypocrisy?

The return of Blue Slips? We’ll see, but perhaps green shoots of optimism regarding restoration of norms.

How to take your mind off politics… The Danish National Symphony Orchestra has a fantastic YouTube channel with a lot of beautiful music, and not just the classics. Movie scores. Video game scores. It’s wonderful. If you love orchestral music, you’ll like it.

But if that’s not your thing, check out this video from Chilli Klaus where the orchestra takes some of the world’s hottest peppers and plays Tango Jalousie. It is a sight to behold.

