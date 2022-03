Ukraine's brave stand against Russia has united Americans behind them. Will this new found bipartisanship mute extremists on the right and left?

Highlights/Lowlights:

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/03/13/opinion/berkeley-enrollment-climate-crisis.html

https://www.wsj.com/articles/saudi-arabia-considers-accepting-yuan-instead-of-dollars-for-chinese-oil-sales-…