Victory Lap?

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Sarah Longwell, Bill Kristol, and Jonathan V. Last join Charlie Sykes to discuss Joe Biden’s big weekend, Four Seasons Total Landscaping’s role in history, and what to worry about between now and January 20, 2021.

Also, we include a portion of Saturday night’s Bulwark+ livestream so you can hear the reactions of The Bulwark team. We’ll be doing more of these in the coming weeks, and you can get access to them if you join as a member of Bulwark+.

