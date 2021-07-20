Virginia GOP Makes a Mockery of the Redistricting Process

Why we can't have nice things...

Virginia GOP Makes a Mockery of the Redistricting Process

JIM SWIFT: Virginia V. Trost-Thornton is why we can't have nice things.

OLD TOWN MANASSAS, VIRGINIA— Greetings from a local public house, where I am waiting for my dog to get out of the groomer. The disruptions to the labor market have impacted grooming in my area, and our normal groomer wasn’t able to get a very hairy Westie in for a few weeks. So I went to a place 30 minutes away. (It’s hot!) And rather than waste an hour on trips to get back home and back, I figured why not have a meal and support a local restaurant?

It feels like the before times! It’s a slow day here, and a bunch of night shift employees from the local bar industry are having food and a drink and talking about their lives, their bosses, and it’s nice to experience this side of humanity again. As I alluded to yesterday, The Bulwark community is so great and one of my favorite things has been the friendships I’ve made with some of you. I got a lot of dog suggestions yesterday from people that were helpful, so thank you!

Is this bad?

Twitter avatar for @ZoeTillmanZoe Tillman @ZoeTillman
EDNY announcement re: charges against Trump ally Thomas Barrack: Former Advisor to Presidential Candidate Among Three Defendants Charged with Acting as Agents of a Foreign Government justice.gov/usao-edny/pr/f… Indictment:: justice.gov/usao-edny/pres… Image

July 20th 2021

53 Retweets

Brady’s deflating joke… Seems like everyone is getting them in at That Former Guy’s expense. (Not that’s bad.)

Twitter avatar for @AcynAcyn @Acyn
Brady: Not a lot of people think we could’ve won. In fact, I think about 40% of the people still don’t think we won Biden: I understand that Image

July 20th 2021

5,457 Retweets

Dark Money behind the right wing attacks on “big tech.”

VICE’s Motherboard has this report on the American Principles Project’s new Google Chrome (ironic, yes?) extension that helps conservatives who hate big tech find out which pundits and experts they probably already don’t like work for organizations that accept money from big tech.

One think tank higher up told The Bulwark:

“I worry about the safety of my staff, my family, and myself when a group that helped stoke January 6th is engaged in this kind of activity.”

The APP owns Raheem Kassam’s National Pulse, which says in a pop up pushing notifications that Big Tech has banned them, but also runs Google ads on their site. Weird they’re willing to take big tech’s money!

Dr. Fauci unchained. Now that the former guy is gone, the good doc is pushing back hard.

Twitter avatar for @atruparAaron Rupar @atrupar
RAND PAUL: Knowing it's a crime to lie to Congress, do you wish to retract your statement where you said the NIH never funded gain of function research in Wuhan? FAUCI: I've never lied before Congress & I don't retract that statement ... you don't know what you're talking about Image

July 20th 2021

3,114 Retweets

It was something.

I’d like to second this…

Twitter avatar for @UrbanAchievrChristian Vanderbrouk @UrbanAchievr
probably when the secret service and capitol police had to evacuate the vice president and congressional leaders who faced a violent and uncontrolled mob that was assembled and incited by a lame duck president who was attempting to unconstitutionally overturn his election defeat

Jason Campbell @JasonSCampbell

Ben Shapiro on the January 6th insurrection: "At what point was American democracy truly in danger?" https://t.co/6vdmsWvb73

July 20th 2021

94 Retweets

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

