Sonny, Mona, Charlie, Sarah and Tim will be on stage for a fun evening of politics among friends. At The Bulwark in the Big Easy we can promise you sharp insights on politics and current events with lots of laughs and a community built on good faith.

Just announced: Walter Isaacson, author of the biographies Elon Musk, Steve Jobs and Leonardo Di Vinci will join Tim Miller on stage to kick off the night.

Tickets & Show Details

Calling all movie buffs: Before the show, join Sonny Bunch for a movie trivia contest starting at 5:30 p.m. Details for this casual cocktail hour will be sent to confirmed attendees closer to the show.

The show kicks off at 7pm CT. Plan to stick around afterwards to meet the speakers and fellow Bulwark+ members.

We can’t wait to meet you in New Orleans!

Get your Tickets Today!

And if you can’t make it in person, do not despair—we’ll record the show for members. We’re planning shows in D.C. for mid-November and in San Francisco in mid-January. Details are coming soon… Watch your inbox!

Have a question about Bulwark Live events? Email us at events@thebulwark.com.