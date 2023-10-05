Discover more from The Bulwark
Sonny, Mona, Charlie, Sarah and Tim will be on stage for a fun evening of politics among friends. At The Bulwark in the Big Easy we can promise you sharp insights on politics and current events with lots of laughs and a community built on good faith.
Just announced: Walter Isaacson, author of the biographies Elon Musk, Steve Jobs and Leonardo Di Vinci will join Tim Miller on stage to kick off the night.
Calling all movie buffs: Before the show, join Sonny Bunch for a movie trivia contest starting at 5:30 p.m. Details for this casual cocktail hour will be sent to confirmed attendees closer to the show.
The show kicks off at 7pm CT. Plan to stick around afterwards to meet the speakers and fellow Bulwark+ members.
We can’t wait to meet you in New Orleans!
And if you can’t make it in person, do not despair—we’ll record the show for members. We’re planning shows in D.C. for mid-November and in San Francisco in mid-January. Details are coming soon… Watch your inbox!
Have a question about Bulwark Live events? Email us at events@thebulwark.com.
Oh vey. Isaacson. If you can keep his self-regard in check, it might be interesting.
Are you effing kidding me?!!! Walter Isaacson? Holy Cow.
Now I really hate my mutant gene disease even more!
Because it keeps me from traveling...
GGGRRRRRRRR
I'm gonna beg on bended knees once more for you
to stream your live events. Believe me it won't keep
people from attending in person, it will just expand your
audience. I mean... many of us would happily PAY for this!
And you can still offer the recorded version free to your
subscribers.
During any Q&A you could take a question from your live
audience, then a question from your streamed audience.
It gives us all a chance to participate.
Not asking for another freebie from The B (which already
is the best deal on the internet in terms of both sheer volume
of content and QUALITY of content. Like I said, I'd buy a
streaming ticket if you offered one.