Was 'Barbie' Snubbed in the Oscar Nominations?

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) asked the most pressing question in the history of awards season: Was Barbie snubbed? Or was this, in fact, one of the best crops of nominees in decades? Then they reviewed one of the best picture nominees, Anatomy of a Fall. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our bonus episode about the biggest move Netflix has made in years. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!
Jan 30, 2024
