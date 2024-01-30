The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Was 'Barbie' Snubbed in the Oscar Nominations?
Was 'Barbie' Snubbed in the Oscar Nominations?
Plus: 'Anatomy of a Fall,' reviewed!
Sonny Bunch
Jan 30, 2024
The New Monolith (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) asked the most pressing question in the history of awards season: Was Barbie snubbed? Or was this, in fact, one of the best crops of nominees in decades? Then they reviewed one of the best picture nominees, Anatomy of a Fall. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our bonus episode about the biggest move Netflix has made in years. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

Sonny Bunch

