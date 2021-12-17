Was January 6 a Coup Attempt?

|0:00
|-1:09:33
The Washington Post's Dan Balz joins the panel to discuss the January 6 committee, whether Biden will/should seek reelection, and how the pandemic has affected work/family balance.
Highlights/Lowlights:
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2021-12-15/the-pro-immigrant-case-against-new-york-city-s-noncitizen-voting?sref=z9I1fo2Y
https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/242113/jfk-by-fredrik-logevall/
https://www.vox.com/polyarchy/2015/12/18/9360663/is-democracy-in-trouble
Subscribe to The Bulwark’s Beg to Differ with Mona Charen on your favorite podcast platform.
Apple | Google | Castbox | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher