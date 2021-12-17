Was January 6 a Coup Attempt?

Share
  
0:00
-1:09:33

The Washington Post's Dan Balz joins the panel to discuss the January 6 committee, whether Biden will/should seek reelection, and how the pandemic has affected work/family balance.

Highlights/Lowlights:

The G-File
Donald Trump’s Megaphone
Screw it. I’ve shown a good deal of restraint since news broke that I left Fox News. I haven’t done any TV about it, and I’ve let a lot of nonsense go by without a response. A major reason I chose to leave with more than a year left on my contract was that I felt conflicted about speaking freely. Fox understandably doesn’t l…
Read more
2 days ago · 846 likes · 586 comments · Jonah Goldberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2021-12-15/the-pro-immigrant-case-against-new-york-city-s-noncitizen-voting?sref=z9I1fo2Y

https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/242113/jfk-by-fredrik-logevall/

https://www.vox.com/polyarchy/2015/12/18/9360663/is-democracy-in-trouble

Join now

Subscribe to The Bulwark’s Beg to Differ with Mona Charen on your favorite podcast platform.

Apple | Google | Castbox | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher 

ShareShare