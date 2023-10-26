Reminder: No Thursday Night Bulwark tonight. Everyone still making their way back from NOLA.

1. Business

I am sorry but I’m going to keep ringing this bell about the disconnect between voter sentiment on the economy and the reality of the economy because I think it’s a warning sign about something deeper going on with the country—a dangerous delusion that people are entering.

We’ll unpack that broader concern in a minute.

But before we start, let me stipulate to a few things so that I’m not misunderstood: