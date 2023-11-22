Nov 22 • 43M

We Are Living in a Post-Rational World

Appears in this episode

A.B. Stoddard
Charlie Sykes
Jonathan V. Last
A disconnect from reality has descended on the US: Republicans practice fantasy politics day and night, Trump is out to paint Biden as corrupt, and Americans think the economy is in the crapper. Plus, family love and loss, and gratitude for a good ending. JVL joins guest host A.B. Stoddard.

