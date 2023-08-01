Aug 1 • 39M

We're All 'Barbie' Girls, It's a 'Barbie' World

Plus: Are you ready for the Mattel Cinematic Universe?

 
0:00
-39:18
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to this podcast to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.

Appears in this episode

Sonny Bunch
Episode details
Comments

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) ask if you’re ready for the nascent Mattel Cinematic Universe (as chronicled by the New Yorker here) currently being developed by Hollywood. If you enjoyed Barbie, you’re gonna love Uno! Speaking of: did we love Barbie? It’s the hit of the summer—and could wind up being the highest-grossing movie of the year—but is it any good? If you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Share

One quick programming note: No bonus episode this week thanks to home maintenance issues at Casa Bunch, unfortunately. But we’ll be back next Friday with some hot additional podcasting.

Share