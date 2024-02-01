Trump hasn't re-defamed E. Jean Carroll, so it basically takes about $83 million to get him to shut up. Plus, the big risk in the Georgia case, MAGA will be rooting for San Francisco, and Charlie talks about getting off the hamster wheel. Ben Wittes is back with Charlie Sykes for The Trump Trials.
Share this post
We're Talking Real Money
plus.thebulwark.com
We're Talking Real Money
Ad-Free Version
Feb 1, 2024
∙ Paid
The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Overcast
Pocket Casts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Benjamin Wittes
Writes Dog Shirt Daily Subscribe