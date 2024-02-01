The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)
We're Talking Real Money
0:00
-44:44

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark
We're Talking Real Money
Ad-Free Version
Charlie Sykes
and
Benjamin Wittes
Feb 1, 2024
∙ Paid
19
Share

Trump hasn't re-defamed E. Jean Carroll, so it basically takes about $83 million to get him to shut up.  Plus, the big risk in the Georgia case, MAGA will be rooting for San Francisco, and Charlie talks about getting off the hamster wheel. Ben Wittes is back with Charlie Sykes for The Trump Trials.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark

The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)

Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)

Listen on

Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Overcast
Pocket Casts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Benjamin Wittes
Writes Dog Shirt Daily Subscribe
Charlie Sykes

Recent Episodes

48:18
Joe Klein and John Ellis: A Torrent of Stupid
 • 
Charlie Sykes
Joe Klein
, and 
John Ellis
44:09
Brian Klaas: Why Everything We Do Matters
 • 
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Brian Klaas
44:45
Will Saletan: The New Nikki
 • 
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Will Saletan
41:16
Edward Luce: Why Big Business Is Caving to Trump
 • 
Charlie Sykes
39:30
Just What Putin Wanted
 • 
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Benjamin Wittes
40:27
Benjy Sarlin: Wake up to Reality
 • 
Charlie Sykes
43:12
Michael Kruse: Trump's Grand Finale
 • 
Charlie Sykes