Were the Clintonites Right after All?

The centrist wing of the democratic party is making a bit of a comeback. With Joe Manchin calling the shots on BBB — and cultural issues like "defund the police" not winning even among Black and Hispanic voters — is it time for the Democratic leadership to stand up to the progressives? The Atlantic's Ron Brownstein is this week's special guest.

