Good afternoon and welcome to Press Pass. Did you know that government funding expires at the end of next week? Or that the Iowa caucuses are only two months away?

First, some breaking news: Joe Manchin isn’t running for re-election and announced his plans for the next year. Today’s edition also examines the two big nights this week—well, one big night and one night that was presumably big for the people involved. The midterm elections produced some surprising results that could indicate how some of next year’s races will unfold. I caught up with Democrats and Republicans in the Capitol to get a sense of where things are headed. We’ll also look at Tim Scott’s presidential campaign, which has required him to put his job as a senator on ice for the past few months. All that and more, below.