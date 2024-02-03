What Did Peak TV Let Escape from 'Pandora's Box'?

Peak TV’s antiheroes were rarely as well-dressed (or well soused) (MovieStillsDB)

This week I’m thrilled to be joined by Peter Biskind to discuss his new book, Pandora’s Box: How Guts, Guile, and Greed Upended TV. From the rise of HBO to the streaming boom, how we watch TV—and what gets shown on TV—has radically changed over the last few decades. We discuss the role of technology, advertising, and changing audience tastes, and muse about the role TV’s antiheroes played in paving the way for Donald Trump. If you’re a fan of Biskind’s previous books, Easy Riders, Raging Bulls and Down and Dirty Pictures, you’ll love Pandora’s Box. (If you haven’t read Easy Riders, Raging Bulls, do yourself a favor and pick up a copy today.) And if you enjoyed this podcast, please share it with a friend!

