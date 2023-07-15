What If Evel Knievel Had Run for President?

This week I’m rejoined by Jake Tapper, who is on the show to discuss his new novel All the Demons Are Here, the third book in the Charlie and Margaret Marder Mysteries. It’s a great beach read and works as a standalone, but I still recommend checking out his previous novels as well to get the full scope of of the Marder family’s story. On this episode we discuss how the books have evolved, the research that went into writing them, and which big name is circling an adaptation of The Hellfire Club for a big streamer. If you enjoyed the episode, make sure to pick up a copy of Jake’s book. And share this episode with a friend!

