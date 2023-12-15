Sarah and JVL talk about some reasons why things might turn out . . . okay? But then they quickly snap back to reality and start cataloguing all of the Strategically Silent Anti-Anti Trump DeSantis Stans who are preparing to hop back onto Big Orange.
What If Good Things Happen?
An else-worlds episode.
Dec 15, 2023
The Secret Podcast
Each Friday best friends, Sarah Longwell and JVL, go off-leash and uncensored in this intimate podcast. Only for Bulwark+ members.
