What If Good Things Happen?
What If Good Things Happen?
An else-worlds episode.
Jonathan V. Last
Dec 15, 2023
11
Sarah and JVL talk about some reasons why things might turn out . . . okay? But then they quickly snap back to reality and start cataloguing all of the Strategically Silent Anti-Anti Trump DeSantis Stans who are preparing to hop back onto Big Orange.

Each Friday best friends, Sarah Longwell and JVL, go off-leash and uncensored in this intimate podcast. Only for Bulwark+ members.

