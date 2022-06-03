Jun 3 • 19M
What Makes a Great Summer Movie?
This episode is for paid subscribers
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
Comments
On this week’s special members-only bonus episode, Sonny, Alyssa, and Peter discuss what makes a great summer blockbuster. How does what we’re looking for change with age? And do we just want to shut our brains off for a bit? Is that so wrong!?