What We Mean When We Talk About the Origins of COVID
Also: The Taiwan dodge.
1. COVID: Origins
We’ve talked a bit about the origin of COVID here over the last few years. The basic debate is: Was COVID zoonotic (did it come from animals) or was it a man-made virus that escaped from a lab?
Depending on your priors, you can find enough evidence to “believe” either explanation. But the operative verb is believe. To think that you know with a high-degree of certainty where COVID came from requires a standard less than “beyond a reasonable doubt.”
There are two things I want you to consider about COVID’s origin:
It is almost impossible to imagine that we will ever know the origin to a high-degree of certainty.
Whether COVID jumped from animals to human or escaped from a lab, the Chinese government has massive culpability and the blood of millions on its hands.
Here’s why we are unlikely to ever know COVID’s origins: