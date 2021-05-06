What’s the Downside of Humoring Him . . . Still? 

Tim Miller on why That Former Guy and the GOP's redux.

Jim Swift
May 6

What’s the Downside of Humoring Him . . . Still? 

TIM MILLER: It’s happening all over again.

Denver Riggleman on Bamboo Ballots and 'Cyber Ninjas'

On today’s Bulwark podcast, former Congressman Denver Riggleman joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss Congress and the “integrity gene”, Arizona’s ‘cyber ninja’ search for bamboo ballots, Liz Cheney, Elise Stefanik and the House GOP power struggle, and why we need an insurrection commission.

BGTH: Jesse Nelson of Diabolik DVD Discusses the Boutique Blu-ray Biz

This week Sonny is pleased to be joined by Jesse Nelson, the co-owner of Diabolik DVD and Cauldron Films

MORNING SHOTS: "Move On," They Said 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES on Rationalizing the Cheney purge

THE TRIAD: Catholics Have a Rad Trad Problem 🔓

JVL: All of this has happened before. And all of it will happen again.

Not My Party: Your Q to Leave

TIM MILLER: Q-drops, frazzledrip, and the crazy conspiracy coming to South Carolina—and Republican politicians near you.

Anti-Vaccine and Anti-Democracy

BRIAN KAREM: Two big national problems rolled into one.

Could Biden’s Spending Cost Democrats in the Midterms?

DESMOND LACHMAN: An overstimulated economy could crash right before the 2022 elections.

Throwback Thursday… Two years ago today, I solved the puzzle. (And yes, I have horrible handwriting.)

She’s just asking questions!

Twitter avatar for @TuckWatchTucker Watch @TuckWatch
Rep. Greene and Tucker have thoughts on Kevin McCarthy being compromised by his ties to Frank Luntz: "Is he a Democrat? I literally questioned it..." Image

May 6th 2021

5 Retweets

A confederacy of dunces…

Twitter avatar for @DavidAFrenchDavid French @DavidAFrench
*sigh* Twitter isn’t the government. It can’t violate the Constitution. https://t.co/zjcZGb0RxW

Elise Stefanik @EliseStefanik

🚨🚨 BIG TECH on the MOVE! Twitter just suspended my Communications Director. An unconstitutional overreach SILENCING our voices and freedom of speech. Republicans are united in fighting back against Big Tech’s tyranny. Millions of Americans will not be silenced! 🚨🚨

May 6th 2021

374 Retweets

The future of pasta? This NYT item on pasta is well worth the read. If it can be scaled, it will result in massive transportation and packaging savings for pasta. We’ll see. I look forward to trying it!

Amanda Carpenter activates beast mode. Earlier today on CNN, our colleague Amanda unleashed the fury, and it is fantastic.

Josh Hawley is parodying Lisa Kudrow parodying people like him. It’s kind of amazing. Really.

This is the GOP’s likely new conference chairman. (And unless you ever worked in Congress, you probably have no idea what the conference chair even does.)

Twitter avatar for @AaronBlakeAaron Blake @AaronBlake
(Literally) incredible: Elise Stefanik, in defending Trump’s fraud claims, said there were 140k illegal votes in Fulton County, Ga., alone. There were 524k votes TOTAL there. That would mean more than 1 in 4 were fraudulent. And this wasn’t a flub. It was in a statement. Image

May 6th 2021

1,164 Retweets

Like clockwork, some, like Henry Olsen, are arguing that Elise is just what the GOP needs. Really?

The GOP has “work to do.” But wouldn’t you know… a week later “so long as the House Republican caucus is unwilling or unable to break with Trump... the caucus's leadership may as well reflect that."

That’s it for me for today, folks. We’ll see you tonight. Drop me a line if you have something to say and I’ll do my best to get back to you: swift@thebulwark.com.

—30—

