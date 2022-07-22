Recently at The Bulwark:

Around 4 p.m. on January 6, 2021, staffers inside the White House were “emotionally drained,” according to new testimony revealed by the House Jan. 6th Committee. The staffers felt their work was done, since then-President Donald Trump had finally put out a statement about the events of the day: a video message expressing love for the rioters, perpetuating the idea the election was stolen from him, and asking them to go home. But even though the White House was ready to call it quits, the Capitol was still under attack. Then-Vice President Mike Pence was on the phone with Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller, demanding he “Get the military down here, get the guard down here, put down this situation.” And congressional leaders from both parties huddled to coordinate a plan to finish certifying the election for Joe Biden. Someone was notably missing from the photos and video of those conversations among congressional leaders working to resume business: then-House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy.

The political operatives who felt “white hot rage” at Trump after Jan 6 are back to being tribalist trolls, Josh Hawley is a prissy little wuss, and Liz Cheney is going to follow Trump to the gates of hell. Tim Miller’s back with Charlie Sykes for the weekend pod.

Tom Nichols joins the group (plus Jon Ward) to discuss the committee’s work, the polls on Trump’s standing in the GOP, the Secret Service, Ukraine, Democrats boosting Trumpy candidates, and much more.

Wisconsin swing voters have had their fill of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and don’t want either to run again in 2024. This was a key takeaway from a pair of focus groups we conducted on July 12 with 14 Wisconsinites who voted for Trump in 2016 and Biden in 2020. None of our swing voters wanted Biden to run for re-election and only two wanted Trump to run again. These respondents are looking for someone younger and different in 2024.

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Not suspicious at all. The hiring of private counsel by USSS agents.

What is the ‘zone of death’… And why isn’t Congress fixing this?

Bo Knows. Generosity from an unlikely celeb.

No jury would convict… But maybe don’t assault people?

Thoughts from another Marylander. The GOP there is dead.

