The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Whit Stillman on 'Metropolitan,' a Christmas Movie
2
0:00
-43:28
Whit Stillman on 'Metropolitan,' a Christmas Movie
Writer/director Whit Stillman on his debut feature and the evolution of the indie biz.
Sonny Bunch
Dec 16, 2023
2
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

‘Metropolitan’

This week I’m thrilled to be joined by Whit Stillman, the director of, among other features, The Last Days of Disco, Barcelona, and Love and Friendship. He’s on the show today to discuss Metropolitan and the way it has been embraced as a classic Christmas movie, as well as the evolution of the indie film business over the last 40 years or so.

If you’re in Rochester or the surrounding environs, make sure to pop over to the Dryden Theatre at the George Eastman Museum tonight for a special showing of Metropolitan with Mr. Stillman in attendance for a Q&A. If you enjoyed this chat, I strongly recommend picking up a copy of Fireflies Press’s book, Whit Stillman: Not So Long Ago, as they are nearly sold out and will not be reprinted. (Yes, you can order it directly from the European publisher; I did and it arrived unharmed.) And if you’ve never seen Metropolitan, you really should! It’s available via streaming on the Criterion Channel and Max (aka HBO Max), and it’s also on sale for 30% off now (either individually or as part of the collection of his first three films).

If you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Share

2 Comments
The Bulwark

Bulwark Goes to Hollywood

Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Sonny Bunch

Recent Episodes

57:59
The Year in the Box Office
 • 
Sonny Bunch
39:02
From Nicolas Coppola to Nicolas Cage
 • 
Sonny Bunch
48:20
Charlie Chaplin's Life in Exile
 • 
Sonny Bunch
1:03:54
Why You Can Finally Watch 'Moonlighting' on Streaming
 • 
Sonny Bunch
33:14
Stopping Piracy Before It Starts
 • 
Sonny Bunch
46:53
How What We Watch Defines Us
 • 
Sonny Bunch
51:58
Zoey Ashe's Life in the (Future) Panopticon
 • 
Sonny Bunch