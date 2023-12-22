The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Why Are Studios Hiding the Musical Ball?
0:00
-13:48

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark
Why Are Studios Hiding the Musical Ball?
Sonny Bunch
Dec 22, 2023
∙ Paid
1
Share

On this week’s episode we looked at the success of Wonka and asked why studios are hiding that it—and other upcoming features—are musicals.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark

Across the Movie Aisle

Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus episodes for Bulwark+ members.

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Sonny Bunch

Recent Episodes

41:08
Is 'Poor Things' Rich with Meaning?
 • 
Sonny Bunch
14:24
Dubs v Subs: The Great Debate
 • 
Sonny Bunch
37:21
Miyazaki's Swan Song: 'The Boy and the Heron'
 • 
Sonny Bunch
18:12
'Silent Night' Review
 • 
Sonny Bunch
43:43
A 'May December' to Remember?
 • 
Sonny Bunch
14:09
Do Great Directors Need to Be Consistently Great?
 • 
Sonny Bunch
39:21
Is 'Napoleon' an Epic Wonder or Blunder?
 • 
Sonny Bunch