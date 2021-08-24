Why Did Jeopardy Lose Its New Host in Record Time?

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) argue about whether or not the controversy swirling around Jeopardy’s hosting post is a controversy or a nontroversy. Why didn’t Sony do a better job of vetting their host? In the back half of the show, the gang reviews Reminiscence, the neo-noir from Westworld mastermind Lisa Joy starring Hugh Jackman. Is it worth making a trip to the theater or checking out on HBO Max? And make sure to check out the special bonus episode on taking kids to the theater. As one of us mentioned after we wrapped taping, this episode is like the Rosetta Stone to Across the Movie Aisle and its hosts: if you want to understand who we are, you have to understand the cinematic forces that shaped us.