Why Is Shang Chi Going to War with Disney's Chief?

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) address whether it’s a controversy or a nontroversy that the star of Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is calling out the head of Disney for saying the film’s release—a 45-day theatrical run followed by the film’s release on streaming—is an “experiment.” Is this all a ploy to turn the movie into a righteous cause rather than a popcorn-consumption excuse? Then the gang reviews Free Guy, the new Ryan Reynolds action-romcom. It too is only in theaters: is it worth checking out? And make sure to check out our members-only bonus episode on Vietnam movies and the ways in which film can serve as a lens for national trauma, a subject that certainly has absolutely nothing to do with the current news cycle.