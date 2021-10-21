Why Is the Virginia Governor’s Race So Close?

Amanda Carpenter: McAuliffe is running against Trump. Youngkin is running on education.

Bill Kristol: Democrats, Please Don't Let a Political Meteor Hit Us Again

Republicans have no agenda beyond denying the truth about 2020, and changing election rules. But if the Democrats can't get it together, there could be a Trumpian restoration. Bill Kristol joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.

MORNING SHOTS: Our Limited Bandwidth for Alarmism 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES on Progressives behaving badly

THE TRIAD: Trump Social Is Going To Be AWESOME! 🔐

JVL: You know you want in.

Shirley Jackson and the Unsettled Mystery of Life

BILL RYAN: On the disquieting fiction of the author of “The Lottery” and the chronicler of James Harris.

Dispatch from the Republican Meme Wars

JIM SWIFT: Let’s Go Brandon, In-N-Out, and the Conservative Expanded Universe.

A Decade After Borders Shut Down, Here’s What’s in Its Former Locations

ADDISON DEL MASTRO: The defunct bookstore chain’s spaces are a tricky size to fill.

I’m on assignment today… So today’s OVERTIME will be shorter than usual.

Our friend Lynn Schmidt has a great op-ed in the St. Louis Post-DispatchHer take on the Build Back Better fight? The progressives are asking for too much.

Lt. Gov Patrick Pays the Libs… As the Dallas Morning News reports, his famous offer of bounties for proof of election fraud ended up with him paying… a Democrat.

Another silly entrant emerges…

Twitter avatar for @murphymikeMike Murphy @murphymike
You’re in luck Ohio! You have a chance to elect a true moron to the US Senate. Check out Mike Gibbon’s depressing kickoff ad. Mike, here’s your slogan: Gibbons for Senate! Named After A Monkey, Thinks Like An Ape! 🍌 #PanderingBuffoon gibbonsforohio.com/gibbons-for-oh…Gibbons for Ohio Releases Third Statewide AdvertisementThe ad titled “Kneel” will begin airing today.gibbonsforohio.com

October 21st 2021

If you’re counting, this is in addition to Josh Mandel, J.D. Vance, Jane Timkin, Matt Dolan, Bernie Moreno, and a handful of other people you have never heard of. Reminds me of a student government election where too many candidates divide the vote and most people go away unhappy.

Shady moves by Rep. Jim Banks…

Twitter avatar for @AnnieGrayerCNNAnnie Grayer @AnnieGrayerCNN
On the House floor, Liz Cheney entered this into the record calling out Jim Banks for sending letters to government agencies claiming he is the ranking member of the 1/6 committee even though he is not on the committee.
Image

October 21st 2021

I’m sure the Biden administration gave this all the seriousness it deserves.

Donald Trump Does a SPAC Deal… Read Matt Levine’s Money Stuff in Bloomberg on the new Trump social media network. It’s a fantastic read, and here’s the kernel to pay attention to:

My guess is that the stock will not be particularly correlated with the stocks of other media or technology companies. My guess is that the stock will go up when Trump is on television, or if he announces that he’s running for president again. My guess is that if something bad happens to Trump — if he’s sued or arrested or banned by a new tech company or some new scandal comes out — then that will also make the stock go up, to own the libs or whatever. My guess is that each day that goes by without Trump news, the stock will go down a bit. My guess is that the stock is essentially a bet on Trump’s personal newsiness, on Trump-news volatility.

Consultants, pick your side… Liz Cheney or Kevin McCarthy.

Twitter avatar for @jmartNYTJonathan Martin @jmartNYT
News: Jeff Miller, a lobbyist + close @GOPLeader friend, is warning GOP consultants - you can’t work for Liz *and* Kevin 1 firm has dropped Cheney “You’re either w Kevin & the conference or the person who is undermining them” On the ultimatum👇 nytimes.com/2021/10/21/us/…Liz Cheney’s Consultants Are Given an Ultimatum: Drop Her, or Be DroppedThe message, delivered by a lobbyist close to the House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, has already led one Republican firm to cut ties.nytimes.com

October 21st 2021

