Why Shouldn't Activists Have to Compete?

All that remains of ‘The Activist’ at CBS’s website.

This week Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post, and Peter Suderman (Reason) take a look at the controversy swirling about CBS’s instantly canceled show, The Activist. What’s so bad about making activists compete for attention dollars? And the gang reviews Cry Macho, the latest from director-star Clint Eastwood. Is he too old for this movie, or is Sonny a despicable ageist. Make sure to check out our bonus episode on our favorite Eastwood-directed movies.

