Why 'The Marvels' Crashed and Burned

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss Warner Bros.’s plan to indefinitely shelve Coyote vs. Acme for tax purposes and what that says about the streaming business writ large. Then they review The Marvels, which recently had the worst opening ever for a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie and continues the studio’s cold streak. Make sure to swing by Friday for our bonus episode on AI provisions in the new SAG-AFTRA contract. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

Share