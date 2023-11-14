Nov 14 • 42M

Why 'The Marvels' Crashed and Burned

Plus: Warner Bros. steps on a rocket-powered rake.

3
 
0:00
-41:32
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to this podcast to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.

Appears in this episode

Sonny Bunch
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus episodes for Bulwark+ members.
Episode details
3 comments
‘The Marvels’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss Warner Bros.’s plan to indefinitely shelve Coyote vs. Acme for tax purposes and what that says about the streaming business writ large. Then they review The Marvels, which recently had the worst opening ever for a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie and continues the studio’s cold streak. Make sure to swing by Friday for our bonus episode on AI provisions in the new SAG-AFTRA contract. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

Share

3
Share