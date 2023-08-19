Aug 19 • 52M

Why We Need to Know What’s Failing

The Entertainment Strategy Guy returns to discuss the importance of failure.

Sonny Bunch
'Hijack': a "flop," a "hit," or a "hit for Apple"?

This week I’m rejoined by The Entertainment Strategy Guy to talk about his two-part series on streaming flops (TV shows here; movies here). If hits pay for the misses, and we know what the hits are, shouldn’t we know what the misses are as well in order to make fewer of them? We discuss his methodology and then examine one buzzy title, Hijack, to see if it’s a hit or a flop and how to think about those terms. We also discuss why sports documentaries tend to underperform and why most mid-to-large-budget movies should either be released theatrically or not made at all. If you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

