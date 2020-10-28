Why Women Hate Trump

Plus, Getting Past Partisan Blinders

Jim Swift
Oct 28, 2020Share

Leading The Bulwark

Why Women Hate Trump

Molly Jong-Fast: He's going to grab suburban women by the whatever and make them vote for him.

Join now

🎧On the Pods…🎧

Bill Kristol on Our Three Possible Outcomes

On today’s Bulwark Podcast, Bill Kristol joins Charlie Sykes to discuss his recent item about the three possible election outcomes, and how the COVID-19 fiasco is impacting the race.

FOR BULWARK+ MEMBERS:

The Trump Superspreader Tour Is Amazing

On The Next Level Podcast: JVL, Sarah, and Tim talk about the future of Trumpism.

If you haven’t joined, there’s still time! We’re going to have a deep dive into the polls of the 2020 election with our friend and former TWS colleague David Byler tomorrow night on Zoom. It will be awesome. Trust me.

So if you haven’t joined, join now!

Join now

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In today’s Bulwark…

The Desperate Hypocrisy of the Trump Legal Clean-Up Crew

Kim Wehle: They say he was acting in an official capacity when denying defamation charges—a claim a federal judge rejected yesterday—but not when declassifying documents.

Where Do We Go from Here?

Sonny Bunch: Sarah Cooper’s new Netflix special and Tim Heidecker’s new standup routine plot paths forward.

Getting Past Partisan Blinders

Mona Charen: A final look at the intellectual and moral contortions of Trump’s defenders.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

There are only six days left to go and it’s almost hard to believe it. What we won’t know is whether the election will be decided on next Tuesday. A lot can happen.

Here at The Bulwark, we’re going to continue to bring you the commentary you’ve come to know and love, regardless of who becomes President next January.

If you haven’t joined Bulwark+, we’d love to have you.

Join now

Normal times at the Department of the Interior… An Obama-era official called out the DOI team for making a propaganda video on the taxpayer dole, and this is how they responded.

Interior Press Secretary @DOIPressSec
Our tweets are approved by career ethics attorneys and thankfully no longer overseen by you. @Interior increased the number ethics staff by 250% to remove the rotten stench from the blatant failure of the prior administration to invest in the ethics program. https://t.co/v3aFjYobbS

Tim Fullerton @TimFullerton

I ran the @interior digital team during President Obama’s re-election in 2012. I would have been fired for doing this. This is a propaganda video created with your tax dollars meant to bolster the President’s chances of being re-elected. This is way outside the lines. https://t.co/tRw1MpmUnr

October 28th 2020

630 Retweets

Yikes.

Left in the cold… If you missed it, President Trump left supporters in the cold last night, miles from their car. Comedienne Blaire Erskine has this fake interview about being left in the cold, and it is fantastic:

blaire erskine @blaireerskine
Woman stranded at MAGA rally in Omaha says Trump wanted to teach them a lesson

October 28th 2020

16,532 Retweets

Marsha Blackburn has a long memory… Here she is asking the CEO of Google whether somebody who was mean to her on the internet still has a job.

POLITICO @politico
Sen. Marsha Blackburn today asked if a Google engineer who has criticized her still has a job. “He has had very unkind things to say about me and I was just wondering if you all had still kept him working there," she said politi.co/3kG3shA

October 28th 2020

957 Retweets

That’s it for me today. Questions, comments, concerns? Drop me a line at: swift@thebulwark.com.

We hope you’ll join us tomorrow on the David Byler / JVL livestream, exclusive only to our Bulwark+ members. Sign up today:

Join now

And if you’d like to share my free OVERTIME newsletter, you can do that, too:

Share Overtime

Thanks for reading.

—30—

Share
← PreviousNext →