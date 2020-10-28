Why Women Hate Trump

Leading The Bulwark…

Molly Jong-Fast: He's going to grab suburban women by the whatever and make them vote for him.

🎧On the Pods…🎧

On today’s Bulwark Podcast, Bill Kristol joins Charlie Sykes to discuss his recent item about the three possible election outcomes, and how the COVID-19 fiasco is impacting the race.

On The Next Level Podcast: JVL, Sarah, and Tim talk about the future of Trumpism.

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In today’s Bulwark…

Kim Wehle: They say he was acting in an official capacity when denying defamation charges—a claim a federal judge rejected yesterday—but not when declassifying documents.

Sonny Bunch: Sarah Cooper’s new Netflix special and Tim Heidecker’s new standup routine plot paths forward.

Mona Charen: A final look at the intellectual and moral contortions of Trump’s defenders.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

There are only six days left to go and it’s almost hard to believe it. What we won’t know is whether the election will be decided on next Tuesday. A lot can happen.

Here at The Bulwark, we’re going to continue to bring you the commentary you’ve come to know and love, regardless of who becomes President next January.

Normal times at the Department of the Interior… An Obama-era official called out the DOI team for making a propaganda video on the taxpayer dole, and this is how they responded.

Yikes.

Left in the cold… If you missed it, President Trump left supporters in the cold last night, miles from their car. Comedienne Blaire Erskine has this fake interview about being left in the cold, and it is fantastic:

Marsha Blackburn has a long memory… Here she is asking the CEO of Google whether somebody who was mean to her on the internet still has a job.

That’s it for me today. Questions, comments, concerns? Drop me a line at: swift@thebulwark.com.

