"Will Haley's Stumble Matter?"
"Will Haley's Stumble Matter?"
Jim Swift
,
A.B. Stoddard
,
Damon Linker
, and
Linda Chavez
Dec 29, 2023
Share

Guest host A.B. Stoddard and special guest Jim Swift join the panel to discuss Nikki Haley's Civil War / slavery stumble in New Hampshire.

highlights / lowlights

A.B. Stoddard: What Mitt Romney Saw in the Senate by McKay Coppins (The Atlantic) and My Father, My Faith, and Donald Trump by Tim Alberta (The Atlantic)

Jim Swift: The Day After: The Night My Fat…

