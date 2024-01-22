The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)
Will Saletan: A Rogue Presidency
0:00
-48:59

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark
Will Saletan: A Rogue Presidency
Ad-Free Version
Charlie Sykes
and
Will Saletan
Jan 22, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Trump wants to put his knee on the neck of America with a violent, illegal presidency. Plus, the self-abasement of DeSantis and Tim Scott, Nikki waits 'til the 11th hour to punch harder, and Stefanik readies for her close-up. Will Saletan is back with Charlie Sykes for Charlie and Will Monday.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark

The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)

Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Charlie Sykes
Will Saletan

Recent Episodes

52:26
Amanda Carpenter: The Authoritarian Playbook
 • 
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Amanda Carpenter
41:15
Complete and Total Immunity
 • 
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Benjamin Wittes
45:36
Tina Nguyen: The MAGA Diaries
 • 
Charlie Sykes
41:53
A.B. Stoddard: Dead Ends after Iowa
 • 
A.B. Stoddard
 and 
Charlie Sykes
58:19
Will Saletan: The GOP Surrenders before the First Vote
 • 
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Will Saletan
36:32
Karen Tumulty: Trump, the World’s Biggest Victim
 • 
Charlie Sykes
38:58
The MAGA Pathology
 • 
Charlie Sykes
 and 
Benjamin Wittes