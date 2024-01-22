Trump wants to put his knee on the neck of America with a violent, illegal presidency. Plus, the self-abasement of DeSantis and Tim Scott, Nikki waits 'til the 11th hour to punch harder, and Stefanik readies for her close-up. Will Saletan is back with Charlie Sykes for Charlie and Will Monday.
Share this post
Will Saletan: A Rogue Presidency
plus.thebulwark.com
Will Saletan: A Rogue Presidency
Ad-Free Version
Jan 22, 2024
∙ Paid
The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed