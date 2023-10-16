Oct 16 • 44M
Will Saletan: Don't Forget Who Jim Jordan Is
Jordan was not just another Republican who voted against the election—he was behind the scenes in strategy meetings plotting how to keep the election's loser in power. Plus, the laws of war and Israel v Hamas. Will Saletan is back with Charlie Sykes for Charlie and Will Monday.