Kevin swears that Trump will stop with the retribution talk. Meanwhile, the aspiring dictator says it's a hoax that Democrats call him a threat to democracy. Plus, the Arab Americans who claim they won't back Biden, and the Texas abortion case. Will Saletan joins Charlie Sykes for Charlie and Will Monday.
Will Saletan: Political Delusion
Dec 11, 2023
