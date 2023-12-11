The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)
Will Saletan: Political Delusion
Will Saletan: Political Delusion
Charlie Sykes
Will Saletan
Dec 11, 2023
Kevin swears that Trump will stop with the retribution talk. Meanwhile, the aspiring dictator says it's a hoax that Democrats call him a threat to democracy. Plus, the Arab Americans who claim they won't back Biden, and the Texas abortion case. Will Saletan joins Charlie Sykes for Charlie and Will Monday.

Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)

Charlie Sykes
