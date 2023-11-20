Nov 20 • 56M
Will Saletan: The Annihilation of Truth
We are in an age where internet randos are beating out reality. Plus, Haley's abortion dance, the cowardice of DeSantis, another Biden panic poll, and the Steve Bannon wing feels like it has the wind at their backs. Will Saletan is back with Charlie Sykes for Charlie and Will Monday.