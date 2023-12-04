The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)
Will Saletan: The #MeToo Fail
0:00
-49:27

Will Saletan: The #MeToo Fail
Ad-Free Version
Charlie Sykes
and
Will Saletan
Dec 4, 2023
The progressives both-sidesing the sexual violence against Israeli women and girls has only added to the horrors of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Plus, Trump won't take 'No' for an answer, and Lindsey Graham capitulates to the anti-Ukraine isolationists. Will Saletan joins Charlie Sykes for Charlie and Will Monday.

The Bulwark

The Bulwark Podcast (Ad-free)

Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)

Charlie Sykes
Will Saletan

