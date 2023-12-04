Will Saletan: The #MeToo Fail

The progressives both-sidesing the sexual violence against Israeli women and girls has only added to the horrors of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Plus, Trump won't take 'No' for an answer, and Lindsey Graham capitulates to the anti-Ukraine isolationists. Will Saletan joins Charlie Sykes for Charlie and Will Monday.
Dec 4, 2023
