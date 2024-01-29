The Bulwark
Will Saletan: The New Nikki
Will Saletan: The New Nikki
Charlie Sykes
and
Will Saletan
Jan 29, 2024
Haley has taken a hard turn against Trump, and is calling on him to 'man-up' and explain why he grew the debt and why he praises President Xi. Meanwhile, most Senate Republicans are doing Trump's bidding on the border bill. Will Saletan is back with Charlie Sykes for Charlie and Will Monday.

Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil. (Ad-free edition exclusively for Bulwark+ members.)

Charlie Sykes
