Haley has taken a hard turn against Trump, and is calling on him to 'man-up' and explain why he grew the debt and why he praises President Xi. Meanwhile, most Senate Republicans are doing Trump's bidding on the border bill. Will Saletan is back with Charlie Sykes for Charlie and Will Monday.
Will Saletan: The New Nikki
Will Saletan: The New Nikki
Jan 29, 2024
