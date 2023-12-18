The Bulwark
Will Saletan: Trump Is Anti-America
Will Saletan: Trump Is Anti-America
Charlie Sykes
Will Saletan
A.B. Stoddard
Dec 18, 2023
On the stump in New Hampshire, Trump parroted Putin condemning the American political system. Plus, the tension among Democrats over Israel, Christie v Haley, and it's either Biden or the end of democracy in 2024. Will Saletan joins A.B. Stoddard for a special A.B. and Will Monday.

A.B. Stoddard
Charlie Sykes
Will Saletan

